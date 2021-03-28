Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Safe After Terrifying Robbery At Los Angeles Mansion — Car Stolen
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were home when their Los Angeles home was broken into. The suspects made off with Shawn’s Mercedes SUV.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got the fright of their lives when their Los Angeles mansion was broken into. Sources told TMZ that the pair were home when the assailants made their way in through a window — however, they’re both safe. The outlet also reported that the suspects made a quick getaway when they realized the A-listers were home, and made off in Shawn’s Mercedes G-Wagon. Police were called to the house and the LAPD investigation is ongoing, although no arrests have been made.
Shawn opened up about their relationship in December 2020 during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1‘s Celebrity Session. “She is completely all in or nothing,” he began. “And I think that’s something that I wasn’t at the beginning of our relationship. And I think that a lot of people maybe are afraid to be all in, because if you’re all in, then you kind of, it hurts it. The blow hurts that much more if it ends, you know? But she really teaches me that if we have one life and we don’t have much time here, it might as well be all in if you’re in love with someone and you’re there.”
Shawn continued, “I kind of learned that every day. She’s so absolutely patient with me, especially when I’m stressed or anything is kind of getting to me. She’ll text me. And if I ever am kind of just being bite-y with her and she’d be like, ‘It’s okay. I love you. No matter what I love you, no matter what.’ And it’s like, that’s real strength and patience and love. But it’s amazing. It’s like a movie.”