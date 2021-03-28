Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Safe After Terrifying Robbery At Los Angeles Mansion — Car Stolen

Fans of the singers would know they’ve been going strong for almost two years, and even quarantined together throughout 2020. The Canadian hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share an adoring birthday tribute to Camilla . The March 3 post featured a candid photo of the couple together. “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you more every day mi vida.” The “Stitches” singer also took to his Instagram Story to post a video of him and Camila cuddling on a golf cart.

Shawn opened up about their relationship in December 2020 during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1‘s Celebrity Session. “She is completely all in or nothing,” he began. “And I think that’s something that I wasn’t at the beginning of our relationship. And I think that a lot of people maybe are afraid to be all in, because if you’re all in, then you kind of, it hurts it. The blow hurts that much more if it ends, you know? But she really teaches me that if we have one life and we don’t have much time here, it might as well be all in if you’re in love with someone and you’re there.”

Shawn continued, “I kind of learned that every day. She’s so absolutely patient with me, especially when I’m stressed or anything is kind of getting to me. She’ll text me. And if I ever am kind of just being bite-y with her and she’d be like, ‘It’s okay. I love you. No matter what I love you, no matter what.’ And it’s like, that’s real strength and patience and love. But it’s amazing. It’s like a movie.”