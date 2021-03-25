Jessica Simpson Reveals If She Thinks Ex John Mayer Owes Her An Apology For Past Sexual Comments

Jessica Simpson is revealing whether or not she wants a public apology from ex John Mayer for calling her ‘sexual napalm’ in a controversial 2010 interview.

John Mayer, had to take a serious time out from public life after a sexually and racially charged 2010 interview with Playboy, where he said ex Jessica Simpson was like “crack cocaine” to him when it came to sex. Now Jessica, 40, is revealing if she wants him to apologize publicly for his wildly inappropriate comments, where he also called her “sexual napalm.” Jess appeared on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show on Mar. 25 and addressed the still-controversial statements.

Tamron brought up how Jess in her 2020 memoir Open Book, she called her 2006-2007 relationship with the 43-year-old singer “emotionally manipulative” and “dysfunctional.” “Is there anything more he needs to do publicly in apologizing. Should he follow Justin Timberlake and do this public mea culpa for some of the very treatment?” she asked Jess. “No, I mean I definitely don’t feel that I’m owed a public apology. I mean, you can’t take it back, you know,” the mom of three replied.

“I’m a very forgiving person but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir if I’m going to talk about stuff that caused me pain I’m going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly,” she continued while recalling her relationship with the “Gravity” singer.

Jessica explained that she’s in such a completely different place now, being happily married to husband Eric Johnson. “Now that I have the love of Eric it’s just such a different thing, and I wouldn’t expect an apology,” from John. She says that if he really is sorry about his 2010 comments, he’ll find a way to tell her. “I don’t think there’s a need for an apology because…I don’t know, I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they’re sorry,” the fashion mogul said.

Jessica also wondered if John was even sorry for the highly public way in which he described the intimacies of their sex life. “And I think that, I mean he might not be sorry and that’s okay…we were kind of on, off, on, off at that time so, but, to talk about anybody sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that’s on him.”

In John’s now infamous interview, he described Jessica as “That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f—ing snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f–k you, I would start selling all my s–t just to keep f—ing you.'” While John later apologized for the offensive interview in a 2017 New York Times profile, Jessica said in her memoir that his comments Playboy were enough to never speak to him again. “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number He made it easy for me to walk away,” she wrote.