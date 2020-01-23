Wendy Williams Defends John Mayer For Calling Jessica Simpson ‘Sexual Napalm’: ‘There’s No Insult There’

Wendy Williams found nothing wrong with John Mayer calling Jessica Simpson ‘sexual napalm,’ despite the designer’s admission that the comment embarrassed her.

John Mayer made headlines in 2010 for a lewd comment he made about his then ex, Jessica Simpson, in which he referred to her as “sexual napalm.” Back then, John discussed their “crazy” sex life in an interview with Playboy, and admitted that Jessica was like a “drug” to him, “like crack cocaine.” Now, in her new memoir, Open Book, out on February 4, Jessica recalls feeling “embarrassed” and “shocked” by John’s “sexual napalm” comment — something Wendy Williams found no fault with.

“Remember when John Mayer said she was sexual napalm?” the talk show host, 55, asked her studio audience on January 23. “There were only two women in our morning ‘Hot Topics’ meeting and we’re both similar in age, and we were both like, ‘There is no insult there, OK!'”

Wendy then polled the audience, most of whom agreed with her. However, Jessica doesn’t feel the same. The fashion designer, 39, recently opened up about her ex’s “disappointing” comments in an interview with People magazine in promotion of her new book. She explained that John’s interview was the last straw for her.

“He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me,” Jessica recalled to the magazine, which also published excerpts from the book. “I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”

The mother of three admitted, “I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that,” at the time. “He thought that was what I wanted to be called,” she said, however, “A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

John, now 42, eventually apologized, which Jessica acknowledged in the interview.

“I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him. I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman,” she said, noting, “That was Jess in her 20s.”

Jessica’s new memoir will also explore her addiction for the first time, as well as reveal details about her history with sexual abuse. Open Book will be available beginning Feb. 4.