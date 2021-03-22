Jessica Simpson’s 3 Kids All Look Just Like Her In Sweet Family Snap From Birdie’s 2nd Birthday

Jessica Simpson’s whole family celebrated ‘baby’ Birdie Mae’s second birthday with a fun party!

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s little ones are getting so big! The Simpson-Johnson household celebrated their youngest member, Birdie Mae‘s, second birthday, after she turned two years old on March 19. Jessica couldn’t have been more excited to celebrate her baby girl, and took to Instagram on March 20 to give her longtime fans a glimpse at the birthday festivities!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

In the snap, Jessica, Eric, Birdie, and the couple’s two older children, seven-year-old son Ace and eight-year-old daughter Maxwell, beamed at the camera in their birthday best. What was so evident in the precious family photo was how much all three of Jessica’s little ones looked just like their mom! Maxwell was practically the spitting image of her stunning mom, as the eight-year-old’s blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders in soft beach waves.

Ace also looked so much like Jessica, as he grinned at the camera while munching on a scrumptious donut. Finally, the birthday girl herself, Birdie Mae, looked like Jessica’s mini-me, donning a little crown and chowing down on a donut. Jessica looked so happy and proud of her beautiful family, and gushed about the special occasion in the caption to her post!

“We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS,” Jessica began the caption to her post, adding a donut and celebratory emoji. “I can’t believe my baby is 2,” she also wrote, adding a slew of crying emojis. Jessica has loved sharing moments of her life with her legions of fans, and they’ve adored watching baby Birdie grow up right before their eyes!

Some of the most fun posts that Jessica has shared have been of her toddler. From the hilarious way her big brother styled her hair to her adorable little swimsuit and sun hat she sported on a bright day, fans just adore seeing their favorite star’s little one get bigger each an every day. Now that Birdie is officially a whopping two years old (where did the time go?!), we cannot wait to see what Jessica shares of her little ones in the time to come!