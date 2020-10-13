Jessica Simpson Admits ‘No Pants’ Are ‘Required’ During Sexy ‘Pandemic Date Nights’ With Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson let her 5.5 million Instagram followers in on a naughty secret about her marriage with NFL retiree Eric Johnson!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Jessica Simpson, 40, and Eric Johnson, 41, to spend more of their date nights indoors — which came with one sexy advantage. Jessica revealed a dirty secret about their romantic nights in while sharing a photo of herself rocking a tight bodysuit, sans pants, on Oct. 13. “Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required,” Jessica cheekily captioned the sultry photo, and threw in an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Despite the naughty caption, it seemed like fans were more preoccupied with how amazing Jessica looked in the photo! “What the heck are you doing to look so freakin fantastic?,” one fan commented, while another gushed, “You look freaking amazing!!!!”

Jessica has been showing off her fitness transformation ever since welcoming her third child with Eric, a baby girl named Birdie, in March of 2019. By September of that year, the Open Book author revealed that she lost 100 pounds after once weighing 240 pounds during her pregnancy. Since then, Jessica has been showing off her post-baby body.

In a photo shared on Oct. 9, Jessica’s abs were on prominent display while rocking a sports bra and leopard print yoga pants from the Jessica Simpson clothing collection. A day later, Jessica shared a photo of her toned legs in skinny jeans while going for a bike ride.

Jessica opened up about her fitness journey in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in August. “My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it. I couldn’t handle being so big and my ankles were swollen. So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again. I was literally uncomfortable for so long that now it’s just nice to relax,” The Dukes of Hazzard actress admitted.

As for how Jessica maintains her postpartum shape, she told us, “I like to like track my steps, keep myself accountable, and to just know my movement throughout the day. If I haven’t moved enough, I’ll make sure and get in extra steps the next day. For me, it’s moderation – I don’t put too much pressure on myself.”