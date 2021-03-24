Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Scott Disick For Causing ‘Drama’ With Tristan As They’re ‘Figuring Things Out’

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about Scott Disick’s Instagram comment on her photo, in which he called her ex Tristan Thompson a ‘lucky man’.

Khloe Kardashian has opened about Scott Disick‘s headline-making comment about Tristan Thompson in the latest preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a trailer for the March 25 episode of the reality show, Khloe is seen talking to Scott about why she wants to keep her private life out of the media. “Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the gram,” she said in the clip, referencing Scott’s August 28 remark, in which he said Tristan was “a lucky man” in the comments section of Khloe’s Good Swim bikini pic.

“I posted a photo on my Instagram to promote Good American and Scott left a comment that ‘Tristan is a lucky man.’ Then I’m getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers,'” Khloe said in a confessional. “Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott’s comment just to try to get rid of all this unnecessary drama.”

Khloe explained that the comment wasn’t necessarily bad, but that Scott should be mindful of how the public “treats” her. “It’s how the public treats me,” she explained. “Then I had to remove my tagged photos, everyone is putting clowns all over me.” Big sis Kim Kardashian then interjected, saying she was “so over” Khloe “bowing down to what the public thinks.” Nevertheless, Scott then explained that he wanted to give Tristan credit for “finally” being a “f***ing really good guy,” adding, “On the flip side, yes, Tristan f***ed up, but what about him? There’s gonna come a point where he doesn’t want to feel like you’re embarrassed of him still. That’s still gotta be kind of hard.”

Khloe continued, “For me, it’s like, I don’t want my peers, people I love and respect to look at me like, ‘Oh this b***h. That’s why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable … I’ve always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I’ve never thought twice about it. Recently, I would say, I’m really affected by what people have to say about my relationship. Like I’m not even able to make up my own mind because I’m so flooded with everyone else’s opinions or criticisms, I don’t even know what’s happening. Why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don’t have myself?”