Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pal Demi Lovato While Supporting Her At Doc Premiere

Kim Kardashian was right there to support her ‘baby’ and longtime friend, Demi Lovato!

Kim Kardashian made sure that she was there to offer a lot of love to her pal Demi Lovato during the premiere of the singer’s documentary on March 22. The SKIMS mogul, 40, joined the Grammy nominated songstress, 28, at the premiere of her documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil. Prior to showing the film, Demi gave a powerful performance of her single “Anyone,” and Kim captured the entire moment on her Instagram Stories!

While capturing the video, Kim referred to Demi as “my baby,” and it was so clear just how proud she was of the singer. Later on in the evening, Demi joined Kim and some friends — who all sported face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and spent some time together watching the documentary. Kim snapped another photo of Demi, calling her a “pretty girl” in the caption to her snap.

Finally, the two ladies got together for one epic selfie. Kim and Demi cozied up together and snapped a picture with each other. Demi actually reposted the photo to her own Instagram Stories, writing, “I love you [so much] thank you for coming.” She also added a sweet heart emoji to her words. It may come as a bit of a surprise to some fans, but Demi and Kim have actually been pals for years.

In fact, Kim and the Kardashian family were instrumental in helping Demi change her outlook on her body image and feeling comfortable in her skin despite intense beauty standards and scrutiny on women’s bodies. “When the Kardashians came on the scene, that was the first time that I really associated curves with beauty, and it was just so new to me,” Demi shared with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show, per Elle. “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s so cool,’ and even in a time while I was still struggling with food, I was able to look at Kim’s curves and be like, ‘I should really be proud of my curves.'”

Clearly, Kim and Demi have a very strong bond that has lasted roughly a decade. Throughout their friendship, the two women have supported one another and been each other’s champion, and it was so great to see Kim on hand to show Demi how proud of her she was for being so incredibly vulnerable in her latest documentary series. We cannot wait to see these two women continue to support and empower one another in the future.