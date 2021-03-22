‘The Voice’ Preview: Blake Jokes Kelly Got Adam Levine Fired As They Battle Over Keegan Ferrell

Blake Shelton is determined to get Keegan Ferrell to pick him over Kelly Clarkson in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Voice.’

The teams on The Voice are filling up, and Blake Shelton wants Keegan Ferrell to take the final spot on his team. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 22 episode of The Voice, the 21-year-old sings a beautiful rendition of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved,” which features the vocals of former Voice coach Adam Levine. Both Kelly Clarkson and Blake turn their red chairs around for Keegan.

“First of all, I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote and sang that song,” Blake tells Keegan, referring to Blake and Adam’s longtime friendship. “And I want you to look for just a second at this coaching panel. Take note of who’s missing and who’s in that chair. Now I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired…”

Kelly chimes in,”‘Cause I didn’t!” She adds, “I just would love to be that powerful.” Blake says, “He’s gone, and she’s sitting in there, okay?” Blake jokes that NBC stands for “Nothing But Clarkson.” Kelly tells Keegan, “You know what? Who do you want to go with? Powerful or weak.”

But Blake’s not backing down. “If Maroon 5 inspires you, I don’t know if I would choose a coach that is their archnemesis,” Blake jokes. Kelly says that she and Adam toured together back in the day. “And then you got him fired,” Blake quips. When it comes to comebacks, Blake is the king! Kelly makes sure to stress she did NOT get Adam fired. “I did not [get Adam fired]. That is a lie,” she says. Adam left The Voice after season 17.

Blake and Kelly end their battle with a few final words. Blake says he doesn’t have anyone like Keegan on his team. “I don’t want to overstep my bounds, but there is somebody a lot like you on Kelly’s team,” Blake tells Keegan. Kelly wants Keegan to know that pop music is her lane. “I know, love, and breathe pop music. I have for like 20 years, and I really feel like we would be a great team, and that’s why I turned around light-years before Shelton. This is my lane,” she said.

Blake gets the last word in, saying that he was “afraid” to turn around first because he didn’t want to get fired. The Voice season 20 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.