Watch

Biden Trips & Falls On Stairs Of Air Force One, But Recovers Gracefully As He Flies To Atlanta — Watch

Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
President Joe Biden walks with his Combatant Commander nominees, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost (L) and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson as they arrives for their nomination announcement in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, March 8, 2021. Ovost, has been nominated to lead the Transportation Command and Richardson, has been nominated to lead military activities in Latin America at Southern Command.President Biden Nominates two Women to Combatant Commanders at the White House Washington, DC, USA - 08 Mar 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Political News Editor

President Joe Biden took a tumble while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One, but recovered gracefully with a salute.

President Joe Biden unfortunately tripped while climbing the steep stairs to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. The president got himself back up, only to stumble two more times before sliding down several steps and falling to his knees. Biden, 78, was able to regain his balance and recover gracefully, stopping at the top of the staircase to give a quick salute before entering the idling aircraft.

Biden was on his way to Atlanta with Vice President Kamala Harris to address the city’s Asian community following the shooting at three area spas that left eight dead, including six Asian women. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One, 3/19/21 (Patrick Semansky/ AP/ Shutterstock)

In Atlanta, Biden is also scheduled to meet with Stacey Abrams to praise her tireless work to protect voting rights. Abrams “played a leading role in voting access and voter protection and she will be an important partner in taking action on this important issue moving forward,” an administration official told CNN. “The President will be active on voting rights issues, not just in Washington, but also in the states, and this is an example of him doing just that.”