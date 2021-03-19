Biden Trips & Falls On Stairs Of Air Force One, But Recovers Gracefully As He Flies To Atlanta — Watch

President Joe Biden took a tumble while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One, but recovered gracefully with a salute.

President Joe Biden unfortunately tripped while climbing the steep stairs to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. The president got himself back up, only to stumble two more times before sliding down several steps and falling to his knees. Biden, 78, was able to regain his balance and recover gracefully, stopping at the top of the staircase to give a quick salute before entering the idling aircraft.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Biden was on his way to Atlanta with Vice President Kamala Harris to address the city’s Asian community following the shooting at three area spas that left eight dead, including six Asian women. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

In Atlanta, Biden is also scheduled to meet with Stacey Abrams to praise her tireless work to protect voting rights. Abrams “played a leading role in voting access and voter protection and she will be an important partner in taking action on this important issue moving forward,” an administration official told CNN. “The President will be active on voting rights issues, not just in Washington, but also in the states, and this is an example of him doing just that.”