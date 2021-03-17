Lana Condor & More Stars Supporting The Asian Community After Deadly Atlanta Shooting

Following attacks in Atlanta that left 8 dead, including 6 Asian women, stars used their platforms to support the Asian community.

On March 16, eight people — six of whom were Asian women — sadly lost their lives following consecutive shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, according to CNN. The attacks come as the Stop AAPI (Asian American & Pacific Islander) Hate coalition has tracked nearly 3,800 incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. over the course of the last year. As of today, March 17, the Atlanta Police Chief has yet to announce a motive in this heinous crime.

However, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the suspect at the center of the shootings, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, per The Washington Post. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said of the horrific crime, “This is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” As more information and details about the devastating, horrific attacks come to light, a number of public figures, celebrities, and politicians are using their platforms to offer immense support to the Asian community and those affected in this terrifying ordeal. Read some of their messages below.

Lana Condor

Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021

Actress Lana Condor took to Twitter with a vital message and statement of support for the Asian community. “Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry,” she wrote. “Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media.”

Mindy Kaling

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

Mindy Kaling also tweeted out a message. “The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to [Stop Asian Hate], enough is enough,” she wrote.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

We must stop violence & hate against our Asian brothers and sisters. You can take these virtual bystander intervention trainings & learn ways to intervene effectively without compromising safety. New sessions added Mar 29 + Apr 20. Click below to register. https://t.co/C8gAhUjRuw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 17, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda used his platform to highlight causes to help the Asia/Asian American community. “We must stop violence & hate against our Asian brothers and sisters,” he wrote. “You can take these virtual bystander intervention trainings & learn ways to intervene effectively without compromising safety. New sessions added Mar 29 + Apr 20. Click below to register.”

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn asked those who read her message to be allies and actively support and call out violence against the Asian and Asian American community throughout the country. “The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening. Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country.

Darren Criss

I just want to say to my friends out in Atlanta: y'all know as well as I do that the horrible people responsible for these acts do not speak for the city's true beating heart. You've managed to do some inspiring things this past year. I know these monsters don't represent you. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) March 17, 2021

And it is up to that very majority to show our strength, defiance, and resilience against these monsters. They are a dying breed of scarred, confused, and angry people. And we have to make them understand there is no place for hatred in any world that seeks peace. #StopAsianHate — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) March 17, 2021

Emmy-winner Darren Criss spoke out on his Twitter account with a deeply personal message. “I just want to say to my friends out in Atlanta: y’all know as well as I do that the horrible people responsible for these acts do not speak for the city’s true beating heart. You’ve managed to do some inspiring things this past year. I know these monsters don’t represent you,” his message began.

“And moreover I truly believe to my core that these monsters throughout our nation certainly do NOT represent America. They are a tragic byproduct of the absolute worst of our history, but small in comparison to the overwhelming majority of decent, compassionate, rational people,” the second tweet in his thread stated.

“And it is up to that very majority to show our strength, defiance, and resilience against these monsters. They are a dying breed of scarred, confused, and angry people. And we have to make them understand there is no place for hatred in any world that seeks peace,” Darren concluded, adding the hashtag “Stop Asian Hate.”

Hillary Clinton

I’m sending prayers today to the families of the people killed and those injured in Atlanta’s horrific attacks. The surge in violence against Asian Americans over the last year is a growing crisis. We need action from our leaders and within our communities to stop the hate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 17, 2021

Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, also took to Twitter to call out the deadly attack in Atlanta. “I’m sending prayers today to the families of the people killed and those injured in Atlanta’s horrific attacks,” she wrote. “The surge in violence against Asian Americans over the last year is a growing crisis. We need action from our leaders and within our communities to stop the hate.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Eight lives were violently taken last night. AAPI families and communities across the country are living in fear. Standing up for Asian communities means standing up to racist policy, anti-Asian tropes, & understanding the long history of anti-Asian racism fueling this violence. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 17, 2021

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called out the heinous crimes. “Dismantling racist, anti-Asian violence means standing up to white supremacy – the same ideology that asks us to empathize with those who commit racist violence rather than the families destroyed and communities targeted by it,” she wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag “Stop Asian Hate.” She further reflected on how, “eight lives were violently taken last night. AAPI families and communities across the country are living in fear. Standing up for Asian communities means standing up to racist policy, anti-Asian tropes, & understanding the long history of anti-Asian racism fueling this violence.”