T.I. & Tiny Pictured For The 1st Time After Denying Multiple Accusations Of Sexual Assault

T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris grabbed dinner in West Hollywood with their four-year-old daughter Heiress.

T.I., 40, and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, were spotted getting dinner on Mar. 15 in their first photographed public outing since being accused of assaulting and abusing 14 women. The rapper and singer were joined by their daughter Heiress, 4, as they visited BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA and were dressed in comfortable casual clothing. The doting dad, who was carrying his little girl, wore a white hoodie, black pants, and blue sneakers, while the doting mom wore a gray zip-up hoodie, tie-dyed leggings, and white sneakers.

Heiress was also dressed stylish in a pale blue tracksuit as she held her dad’s Las Vegas Raiders black baseball cap at one point. The trio appeared relaxed as they walked outside and stayed close together while other people were around.

The outing comes after six women, including a member of the military and a stripper, came forward and accused them of sexual assault earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported. T.I. and Tiny are already fighting claims that they abused eight women who allege they were drugged, kidnapped, and forced into sex the couple or someone else in their circle. As of right now, no criminal charges have been brought against them.

The accusations first started in Jan. on social media when multiple women claimed they were abused by T.I. and Tiny in some way. The shocking messages caused the stars to put out a statement denying they had anything to do with what they were being accused of.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

After the multiple women came forward with the accusations, lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn approached some of them to hear their stories and then went to authorities in Georgia and California to ask them to launch an investigation. He first claimed there were eight women and three men with accusations against T.I. and Tiny, and he is now claiming an additional six women came forward.

Steve Sadow, a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny, once again denied the accusations on Mar. 15. “The Harrises continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these groundless and unjustified allegations,” he told Daily Mail. “When Blackburn finally exposes his anonymous accusers to the light of day by revealing their names, we will be in a position to confront his allegations. Hiding their identities makes it impossible for me to do so now.”

“We fully expect if the claims are fairly investigated, no charges will be brought,” he concluded.