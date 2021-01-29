T.I. & Tiny Call Sexual Abuse Allegations ‘Egregiously Appalling’: We’re Taking It ‘Seriously’

T.I. (née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have denied the most recent bout of allegations from former friend, Sabrina Peterson, who alleges that the couple was involved in sexual abuse, among other things. Peterson’s latest allegations, which include screengrabs of alleged conversations with other accusers via Instagram DM, can be found on her social media. HollywoodLife obtained the following statement from a representative for T.I., 40, and Tiny, 45, on January 29:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement reads. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Sabrina has previously other allegations about T.I. and Tiny, as well. After the pair’s official statement came out, Sabrina took to Instagram to accuse them of lying. “LET’S TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!!” she taunted. She even took it a step further by revealing that she was looking into a “credible” resource to make a lie detector test happen. “If you know a credible lie detection service please forward me their info,” she wrote. “I would like to go today.”

On the day T.I. and Tiny denied Peterson’s allegations with an official statement, they remained silent on social media. However, earlier this week, Tiny directly responded to some of Sabrina’s claims. The Xscape singer re-posted photos that Sabrina shared in 2019 of T.I. with her sons, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. In the throwback pics, Sabrina referred to T.I. as her kids’ “uncle.”

“So you want your abuser to train your sons?” Tiny asked. “He was just uncle two years ago. I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Please get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!”

This story is still developing. Please check back for timely updates.