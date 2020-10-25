T.I. Drools Over Babyfaced Throwback Pic Of Wife Tiny: You ‘Fine’ — See Comment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share a throwback headshot photo of herself and her husband T.I. couldn’t help but gush over the ‘pretty butterscotch long haired young tender’.

T.I., 40, isn’t afraid to express his admiration for his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, and that’s exactly what he did when responding to her latest eye-catching Instagram pic. The singer shared a gorgeous throwback photo that became one of her headshots in her younger years on Oct. 23 and although she poked fun at herself in the caption, her doting husband left a lengthy, cheeky comment about how much he adored the pic. “I remember flying out to LA just to get some head shots so I could be a tv/movie star lol..Who told me I could do my own makeup & hair tho😩 #YoungTameka 👑🤩,” Tiny wrote about the photo, which showed her flaunting dark lipstick and eye makeup along with long curly hair.

“Oooooohhhhhh ooohhh Weee!!!! Lord hammmercy that’s a pretty butterscotch long haired tender right dare…fine as frog hair I say…UMPH…I coulda ran & laid Down on you sweet thang…UdiggWtfImSayinMane,” T.I.’s response began along with a devil emoji. “I’da spent all my lil candy empire profits from my on you now gul!!! Woulda had u climbin in & out a 2story window for this girth muffin!! Ya best believe that JACK!! Tuh.”

The enthusiastic comment got Tiny’s attention right away and she didn’t hesitate to respond to her hubby with her own thoughts. “Sir wth did u just say!? I can not wit u..But I coulda taught u some thangs..u was no where near ready for it tho,” she wrote along with a tongue and wink emoji.

The sexy exchange between the lovebirds also got the attention of many of Tiny’s followers and they made sure to share their own opinions as well. “Yes!! That’s why y’all belong together for so long!” one fan wrote while another left a bunch of laughing emojis. “LOVE THIS!” a third exclaimed while a fourth called T.I. a “funny man.”

T.I. and Tiny, who have been married for 10 years, are known for often showcasing their cute flirty moments with each other so these latest comments are not too much of a surprise! When they’re not chatting it up on social media, they’re sharing eye-catching photos of themselves enjoying their time together. Some of the latest was posted by T.I. and featured them dressed in 1970s-inspired clothes while they attended a party.

“On the way to go steal the show,”he captioned the photos, adding the hashtags “Pimpin’ Slim and Trixie” and “Savage ’70s BDay Party.”