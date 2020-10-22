Tiny Harris looked like she stepped right out of the disco age, sporting a fuchsia sequined jumpsuit for a themed party she attended with her husband, T.I. The two looked ready to ‘steal the show’ in their looks!

Cue the disco music, this couple is ready to hit the dance floor! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and her husband, T.I., looked super fly in their ’70s garb for a recent party they attended. In the two images, shared to T.I.’s Instagram on October 21, Tiny, 45, looked extra fierce, rocking a fuchsia, sequined jumpsuit and a fur coat. The singer also added a pair of retro sunglasses and donned her hair in a pink bow to complete the look!

Tiny’s husband of 10 years, 40, looked just as suave as his lady love. T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., sported a pair of red pants, a wildly patterned button-up shirt, ascot, and a fur coat, too! T.I. also had plenty of accessories, adding a fabulous hat, vintage sunglasses, and a cane! The couple totally looked like extras from the movie Boogie Nights, and were more than ready to get their groove on! “On the way to go steal the show,” T.I. captioned the photos, adding the hashtags “Pimpin’ Slim and Trixie” and “Savage ’70s BDay Party.”

While the couple was likely celebrating at a family friend’s birthday bash, Tiny’s beloved husband actually celebrated a milestone birthday, himself! On September 25, Tiny took to Instagram to wish T.I. a happy 40th birthday! “Happy 40th birthday to the love of my life!! I love u more & more each day Sweetbaby‼️ Thank you for loving me so damn good & making changes for us,” Tiny’s caption read.

“You ain’t perfect but I’ve never felt loved like the way u love me,” she continued. “I will forever cherish you & treat you like the King that you are for a lifetime!! Let’s turn tf up!! The Grown & Sexy way!! You nobody do that better than us!!” Clearly, there is so much love between these two, who have experienced some major milestones together beyond birthdays.

Tiny’s daughter from a previous relationship, Zonnique Pullins, is expecting her first child! Tiny and her 24-year-old daughter have grown so close since Zonnique shared her exciting news, and Tiny has wholly embraced the journey with her daughter! The Harris family is one seriously tight-knit crew, and we cannot wait to see them continue to grow!