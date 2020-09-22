T.I. was getting in some ‘cardio and combos’ at the gym on September 21! The rapper posted a video to Instagram featuring himself boxing like a total champ. See the full clip from his workout here!

Make way in the ring, there’s a new boxer looking for a title. T.I. looked so fit during his September 21 video he posted to Instagram, featuring the 39-year-old rapper practicing his boxing moves at the gym. In the clip, which you can see below, Tip, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., sported a pair of olive green joggers and a white tank top while breaking a sweat.

The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker donned a set of green and pink boxing gloves and looked incredibly focused on his partner, who wore a pair of boxing mitts in order to take every one of T.I.’s punches. But T.I. didn’t just have the strength in each punch, he also showed his reflex skills by dodging a few swings himself! The rapper would, at times, crouch down when his partner thrust his arm forward, maintaining a wide stance and keeping his balance.

Though his talent was truly something to behold, T.I. remained fairly modest in his caption. “Cardio & Combos Just burnin fat…I can’t fight fareal…Please don’t try me,” he wrote alongside the video. T.I. even added the hashtag “old and slow” after the caption, though the video definitely suggested that the rapper has some skills at his disposal.

But while T.I. clearly is tough enough to take it to the ring, the father-of-six has also shown his fans that he has a very soft side, too. From his passionate, sweet love fest with wife of 10 years, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, to doting moments with his kids, T.I. has a balance of strength and affection. In fact, he shared an adorable moment with four-year-old daughter, Heiress, back in August.

In a sweet clip, T.I. and his TikTok star daughter cozied-up while Tip shared a bedtime story with his youngest. “Jack & The Beanstalk from Bankhead” was the rapper’s take on the classic fable Jack & The Beanstalk, and Heiress was completely engrossed in her dad’s words. By the end of story time, Heiress even let slip to her dad, “I think you should do another one,” to which T.I. responded, “No more, it’s time to go to bed.” Watch the sweet moment for yourself!