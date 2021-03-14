Prince William’s Kids George, Charlotte, & Louis Make Cards For ‘Granny’ Princess Diana For Mother’s Day

The doting grandchildren drew colorful hearts and a sun with a tree in their sweet cards ‘remembering’ the late Princess Diana.

It’s Mother’s Day in the UK on Mar. 14 and Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s three children are celebrating their late grandmother, Princess Diana. The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared four new pics of lovely cards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sons, Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, 5, made to remember their “Granny”, who passed away in 1997, and a touching caption about the holiday.

The first card shows a nature scene that includes a yellow sun, a blue sky, a tree, birds, mountains, cacti, and more and it’s followed by a pic of George’s wishes to Diana. “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx,” it read.

The second card was from Charlotte and included a multi-colored heart on a pink paper and stickers of butterflies, flowers, and a white mouse doing ballet. “Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx,” her message, which referred to William, read. Louis’ card was the last in the bunch and didn’t include a message, most likely because he’s still so young, but did include a heart similar to Charlotte’s that was colored in on green paper and various stickers of a bird, rabbit, butterfly, bee and other animals and insects. “from LOUIS,” it was signed.

“This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,” the caption for the pics began. “Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.”

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” it continued. “Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day 💐”

The adorable cards for Diana come 23 years after the former wife of Prince Charles, 72, died in a tragic car accident after being chased by the paparazzi. She left behind two children, including William, 38, who was 15 at the time, and Prince Harry, 36, who was 12. Despite her passing, she’s often remembered by her children and grandchildren either through conversation or other things like the jewelry and clothing she left behind.

Both William and Harry’s wives have paid tribute to her by wearing her jewels and clothing or pieces inspired by them during public appearances. Kate’s stunning sapphire engagement ring was once Diana’s and Meghan Markle, 39, who married Harry in 2018, has some of Diana’s diamonds in her engagement ring.