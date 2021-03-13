Tristan Thompson Says He ‘Loves’ Khloe Kardashian ‘So Much’ In Response To Her Birthday Post

Tristan Thompson revealed he wants to ‘keep building amazing memories’ with Khloe Kardashian in an Instagram comment.

Tristan Thompson openly expressed his love for on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 36, in a new Instagram comment. The Boston Celtics player was responding to a post the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared for his 30th birthday on Mar. 13 and didn’t hold back. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO,” he wrote along with four red heart emojis. “let’s keep building amazing memories!!!”

The comment clearly showed gratitude for Khloe’s post, which included a series of photos from Tristan’s birthday celebration. The father-of-two wore a gray blazer over a white button-down, matching gray pants, and white sneakers in the snapshots, which also featured Khloe and their adorable two-year-old daughter True posing alongside him. There appeared to be other people with face masks walking and sitting in the background and a giant grassy-looking display of the number “30”.

In addition to the photos, which can be seen below, Khloe shared a sweet caption for the basketball star. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” it read. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

“Happy Birthday TT!,” she concluded. “Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Tristan and Khloe’s public statements of love for each other come at a time when they recently confirmed they were trying for a second baby together. Khloe admitted to freezing her eggs on an episode of the Ellen series Lady Parts last week but revealed “none of them survived” so she made “embryos” with Tristan. Although it’s not clear whether or not the former lovebirds, who went through a headline-making breakup in Feb. 2019, are back together, they seem to be fully committed to co-parenting True and staying close and plans to expand their family proves they still want to be a part of each other’s lives.