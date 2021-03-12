Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Stuns In New Bubble Bath Pics

Gracie McGraw took to Instagram on March 11 to declare that ‘women are art’ and she shared the sexy bubble bath pics to prove it.

Gracie McGraw, 23, is no stranger to getting real on social media. The daughter of Faith Hill, 53, and Tim McGraw, 53, regularly gets candid with her many fans about the importance of body positivity and her journey to embracing herself. And, on March 11 she opened up about resisting the urge to cover her body while doing an artistic photo session in her bathtub.

In the first slide, only Gracie’s face and shoulders are visible, as she pouts for the camera. But, in the second slide of the series she bares her full body, using bath bubbles to strategically cover up. In her caption Gracie shared the process behind the revealing photos.

“I’m no artist by any means, but playing with makeup makes me feel like I belong in a museum!” she began her caption. “I love this beautiful era of using the face as just a blank slate. Makeup was created to enhance what men wanted us to enhance, sex, but now it’s used by every kind of person to express themselves.”

The eldest daughter of the country super couple went on to explain that she normally suffers from “sad thoughts” ahead of her monthly cycle and wrote: “PMS vibes usually bring on sad thoughts about myself but I just recently received some lovely makeup palettes by my friend Juliana (@claropsyche) who creates these magical art pieces on her face, so I felt inspired to just go for it and start painting lines and wiggles until it looked like this!!”

Grace continued to her caption and wrote: “Then I treated myself to a bath and used the bubbles to cover my body to take a pic of my face but I decided FTHAT!!! My rolls are sexy!! So I took these pics to show myself that womxn are art and we should never see ourselves as anything different.”

Gracie is a very vocal proponent of body positivity. The beauty regularly shares pics and videos that focus on self-love and her followers are always appreciative of her authentic influence.