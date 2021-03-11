Wendy Williams Calls Out Khloe Kardashian For Getting ‘A Lot Of Work’ Done On Her Face: ‘It’s A Shame’

Wendy Williams claimed on her talk show that Khloe Kardashian looks like she underwent a ‘mini face lift’ and ‘nose job.’

Wendy Williams seems to know a lot more than we thought about Khloe Kardashian. The host, 56, opened her Thursday morning talk show with some surprising comments about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Khloe, Khloe, Khloe I don’t know whether it’s just the nose and the lips, or whether it’s a mini face lift, but you’re only 36-years-old,” Wendy said, noting that she saw Khloe’s virtual appearance on The Ellen Show‘s “Lady Parts” segment. Khloe, along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian joined the show on March 10, to talk about family planning.

“I know that you broke the stress of being compared to the rest of your sisters and people making fun of you,” Wendy said before showing a side by side photo of Khloe, which she described as “the original Khloe “and “the Khloe now.” She explained, “Only because she’s only 36, do you understand? There’s certain surgeries and things like that, you should wait until maybe 60. She didn’t need a full facelift. The nose is clearly brand new. The lips are distracting,” Wendy said while pointing to Khloe in the aforementioned segment.

The host later added, “It is a lot of work… and she’s only 36. It is a shame. It wasn’t like she needed all of that. Well, the nose job is good though.”

Despite coming down on Khloe pretty hard, Wendy complimented the reality star on her “original” look, noting that she “was a very beautiful girl.” The host also noted that she wishes Khloe would “move on” from on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who she recently admitted on KUWTK that they’re trying for baby No. 2 through IVF.

“She’s got a big heart and she’s made bad choices with men, I just can’t all blame her. It’s not like you can’t get another. It’s not like it’s guaranteed that he won’t do that to you [again],” Wendy said, referencing the NBA player‘s multiple cheating scandals — one of which came just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s now two-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Let us make something very clear — Khloe has never confirmed undergoing any procedure Wendy mentioned on her March 11 talk show. While her look has changed many times since the debut of KUWTK in 2007, HollywoodLife cannot confirm or verify Khloe’s cosmetic history.

Although trolls and critics continue to speculate that Khloe’s had facial plastic surgery, she doesn’t seem fazed by the assumptions. In May 2020, she joked that she gets a “weekly face transplant” after a bunch of photos on social media had fans confused about her “different looks.”