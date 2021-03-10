Simone Biles Stuns In String Bikini While Passionately Kissing Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In Belize — Pic

Simone Biles looked gorgeous in a bikini and Chanel bucket hat amid her romantic getaway with Jonathan Owens, just days before the Olympic gymnast’s 24th birthday!

Simone Biles is having the dreamiest getaway in Belize with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, leading up to her 24th birthday. The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast has been updating her Instagram feed with picturesque vacation posts, which most recently showed Simone stunning on the beach in a bright blue bikini and a denim bucket hat from Chanel. The next photo in the slide showed the gold medalist holding a tropical drink against an ocean backdrop, and so she appropriately captioned the March 7 post, “refill plsssss.”

Jonathan has also updated fans with his own vacation photos on Instagram! One of these included a photo of the Houston Texans football player dipping Simone so they could share a passionate kiss on the beach (which you can see in the Instagram slideshow below). You can also see Simone’s Olympics logo tattoo in this photo!

Judging by Simone’s captions on her other vacation posts, she’s ready to take another vacation with Jonathan in the future. “My travel partner forever,” Simone captioned a couple’s selfie taken amid the Belize getaway, which she shared on March 6. However, the famous gymnast made it clear that she loves her boyfriend more than any trip. “i love you more than i love Belize and thats a lot,” Simone cheekily wrote underneath another couple’s photo that she shared on March 4 (you can see both of these aforementioned posts below).

Before the couple’s retreat, Simone revealed exactly why her relationship with Jonathan is so amazing. “We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great,” she said on the Jan. 22 episode of The Today Show.

“He’s an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless,” Simone continued, adding, “And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well.”

Simone became Instagram official with Jonathan in Aug. 2020, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. When Simone’s not spending time with Jonathan, she is training for the Olympics taking place in Tokyo between July-Aug. 2021. You can see her preparing for the competition in the trailer for her upcoming Facebook Watch series, Simone vs Herself, here!