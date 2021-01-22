Simone Biles Professes Her ‘Love’ For BF Jonathan Owens: ‘Our Relationship Has Been Seamless’

Simone Biles has opened up about her relationship with football player Jonathan Owens, declaring her love for him after six months of dating.

Simone Biles is in love! The decorated gymnast spoke candidly about her relationship with Jonathan Owens in a new interview with The Today Show. The Olympic gold medallist appeared virtually on the January 22 episode of the morning show, and co-host Hoda Kotb said she had never seen Simone smile quite so wide before she met the football player. “I just love him,” she said of the NFL star. “We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great.”

She added, “He’s an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless. And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well.” The couple have been dating since the summer of 2020, and made things Instagram official in August. Simone and Jonathan certainly have not been shy about flaunting their love for each other on social media, as they regularly share pics of each other looking very loved up. The gymnast has also been seen spending time with other wives and girlfriends of Texans players, and it seems she’s found a sweet new group of friends.

When she isn’t sharing her love for her beau, Simone uses her platform to push for positive change. In the wake of Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, she spoke candidly about the rioters, who broke past police and security barricades in an attempt to get into the Senate chambers. “Embarrassed but not surprised disgusted but not surprised sad but not surprised angry but not surprised speechless but not surprised,” Simone tweeted.

She also reposted a tweet from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, reiterating his message that athletes should be able to form and share their opinions on political and social issues. “Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth,” the 21-year-old wrote. “We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation.” Simone reposted the tweet, adding, “As well as any other athletes !!!!!!!!!!!”