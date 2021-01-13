Simone Biles Shows Off Stunning Houston Home With Luxury Pool In New Instagram Post: See Pic

Simone Biles was looking ‘on the bright side’ of life, when she took to Instagram on January 11 to show off her gorgeous Houston home with her precious little dogs! Check it out!

Simone Biles was living her best life on January 11, as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself basking in the Texas sun at her Houston home! The Olympic gold medalist, 23, looked incredible, rocking a matching set of blue, high-waisted leggings and crop top. Simone looked back at her camera and worked a cute pose, while rocking a pair of shades to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Next to Simone were her adorable little French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo! The precious pups sat near their beloved and devoted owner and looked just as cute as ever. The trio posed for the photo by Simone’s luxurious pool, which glistened in the sunshine. “Always look on the bright side,” Simone captioned the image.

So many of Simone’s fans were all about the photo, including her beau Jonathan Owens, who left a comment on the post of two heart-eyes emojis! Simone and her love have seriously been going strong. The couple have been staying safe and supporting one another in quarantine, and have been flooding their social media with adorable snapshots from their relationship!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Prior to the new year, Simone and Jonathan celebrated the Christmas holiday by wearing matching pajamas. The pair looked absolutely adorable in the photo, which featured the 25-year-old Houston Texans player giving Simone a piggyback ride. Simone could hardly contain herself, and giggled so much as her arms were rapped around her man. “If Santa ask, the elves did it! Merry Christmas,” Simone captioned the adorable image.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Simone has seriously been making the most of her time with the ones she loves. Not only has she spent time with Jonathan, documenting their most precious moments, she’s also been using her platform to continue to be a voice for change as an athlete, advocating for progress, inclusion and more. Simone continues to inspire and impress so many new and longtime fans. We cannot wait to see what she shares in the future!