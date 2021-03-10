Khloe Kardashian Fans Defend Her After Haters Say Her Face ‘Can’t Move’ In New Video

Khloe Kardashian’s fans called for haters to stop ‘bullying’ the star after they made fun of her face! See the comments!

Khloe Kardashian‘s fans were on her side on March 9. The Good American mogul, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a new video in partnership with IPSY, showing off her new “Glam Bag X Collection.” During her video, which you can see here, Khloe addressed her fans and talked about “a few of [her] most favorite things.” But while Khloe was chatting with her fans, looking super glam herself, a number of haters took to the comment section and threw major shade at the star, causing her to turn off the comments on the post.

“Her face can’t move!!! WTF,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. Another Instagram user even wrote that Khloe “looks 60” years old in the video. Naturally, a number of Khloe’s fans were none too pleased by the hate and shade some Instagram users were throwing Khloe’s way. So, they made a stand and defended the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star!

“Y’all keep bullying her and it’s not funny anymore,” one fan wrote as a response for haters. “I really hope she gets the help and love she deserves cause the world can be a cruel place sometimes,” they continued. Another fan of Khloe shared the exact same sentiment. “Y’all get on here preaching about people’s mental health and well being just to turn around and gang up on someone you don’t like completely forgetting theirs,” another fan of Khloe’s wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that some have thrown shade Khloe’s way in regards to her face. In November, comedian Nicole Byer seemingly poked fun at the star when Khloe shared a photo of herself with the caption “My neck, My back,” and left room for fans to fill in the final blank. Nicole chose to go with “My old face was wack,” leaving some laughing and a few others defending Khloe.

Fortunately, Khloe has a great sense of humor and she’s even poked fun at herself when it comes to fans and haters noticing her beauty phases. While chatting with Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington on their podcast, Emergency Contact, Khloe remarked on how she met Simon “like, five faces ago.” Clearly, Khloe always gets the last laugh, and as she continues to live her life with a happy and healthy outlook, fans have a lot more to look forward to from the star!