Tiger Woods Was Found Unconscious In His SUV After Terrifying Crash, New Affidavit Reveals

Tiger Woods was allegedly found ‘unconscious’ and ‘didn’t remember driving’ following his car crash on Feb. 23, according to an affidavit in new court documents.

A man allegedly discovered Tiger Woods “unconscious” at the scene of his car crash, which the famous golfer couldn’t recall the cause of, authorities revealed in court documents obtained by ESPN on March 5. The man was a resident nearby the Rolling Hills Estates where the famous golfer’s incident took place on Feb. 23. After hearing the crash, the man walked over to Tiger’s wrecked SUV, which Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Johann Schloegl reported in the affidavit found in the newly surfaced court documents.

Tiger “would not respond” to the man’s questions, according to the new report. However, the 2019 Masters champion was reportedly able to talk to the first deputy on the scene, Carlos Gonzalez, and “answer basic questions.” Tiger allegedly told deputies at the scene of the car crash and later at the hospital that he “did not know how the collision occurred” and did not remember driving, according to the affidavit cited by ESPN. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tiger’s team for comment.

These are new details to the public; the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department only revealed that Tiger’s 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was involved in a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision” hours after the incident had occurred on Feb. 23. Authorities were forced to extract Tiger from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life, which is a hydraulic rescue tool for car crash victims. The cause of the car crash has still not been reported.

Tiger suffered “significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right extremity (leg)” from this incident and underwent an “emergency surgery” immediately afterwards, which his team revealed in the Twitter statement below. After receiving “follow-up procedures,” Tiger’s team revealed that the legendary athlete was “recovering and in good spirits.”

The message came as an immense relief to the many fans and golf lovers who sent their love to Tiger, who responded in a touching message five days after his crash. “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time,” Tiger wrote in a tweet on Feb. 28.