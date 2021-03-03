Kristen Bell Shows Off Her Twerking Skills & Admits She’s ‘Happy’ To Be Back At Work

Kristen Bell is thrilled to be back at work — so much, that her happy dance included twerking in her pajamas! The actress shared a cute clip to Instagram in celebration of the start of filming on her new Netflix series.

Lisa Rinna may have some competition when it comes to her viral dance videos on Instagram. Why, you ask? — Kristen Bell showed off her best moves (and twerking skills) in a new video to celebrate her return to work. The actress, 40, who’s currently filming her new Netflix limited series, The Woman in the House, danced in what appeared to be a trailer on set.

“An actor prepares,” she wrote on Instagram on March 2, adding, “(can you tell I’m happy to be back at work??).” Kristen, who sported a bob haircut with bangs, rocked navy pajamas in the clip and held onto a cup of coffee. And, while many fans complimented her multi-tasking skills in the comments, others were focused on how to learn Kristen’s “epic” choreography.

Model Taylor Hill asked, “Is this a workshop? Where do I sign up?” — so we didn’t have to! Meanwhile, other Instagram users pointed out that Kristen’s video reminded them of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Rinna and her IG dance antics.

“You’re telling me this isn’t Lisa Rinna????”, one fan wrote in the comments. Many fans echoed the latter question in playful ways, without pitting Lisa and Kristen against one another. If you ask us, we’re rooting for a potential dance collab!

When she’s not dancing, Kristen is busy working on a number of different projects. In her new Netflix limited series, The Woman in the House, she stars as the heartbroken protagonist, Anna, whose life consists of the same routine every single day. She sits home, drinks wine and just stares out the window, watching life go by without her — that is until a handsome neighbor, Neil, moves in across the street. While the stranger’s unexpected arrival excites Anna, her feelings quickly change when she witnesses a brutal murder… or did she? Tom Riley plays Anna’s charming neighbor, who almost seems too good to be true at first.

In addition to starring in the series, Kristen will also executive produce the eight-episode thriller, along with Will Ferrell under Gloria Sanchez Productions — known for producing the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Dead to Me and the films Hustlers and Booksmart.

Additionally, it was announced on March 3, that Kristen and husband Dax Shepard will host and compete in a new one-hour game show, Family Game Fight, for NBC.