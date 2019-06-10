Lisa Rinna, 55, looked half her age on Instagram when she posted this ultra-sexy video of herself dancing around in a one-piece swimsuit.

Lisa Rinna started off her week on a high note by dancing it all out on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star propped up her camera for a lip synching and shimmying session as she worked it to Madonna‘s “Vogue”. It’s impossible to believe that the reality star is 55 years old, considering how amazing she looks in her high-cut one-piece swimsuit. Seriously; her body is cut. In the video, she shakes it to the Madonna classic, moving around so that you can see her swimsuit is backless, and a little cheeky. She must have snagged this from one of her model daughters‘ closets while they were at a shoot! Lisa captioned the video “HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈,” which is a little puzzling, but cute. You can watch the full clip below!

Lisa’s fellow Bravo ladies and other famous friends couldn’t get enough of her latest Instagram post. Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann commented, “You are just f**kin fabulous 😍😍.” Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of New York star, Ramona Singer, sent her some fire emojis. Lisa’s little routine was even approved by dancers like Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, and former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke Chavert. Lisa has really upped her Instagram game lately. She recently shared another dancing video, but it was totally different than her swimsuit clip.

Remember when she debuted her blonde wig? She shared a behind the scenes look from the RHOBH reunion special that showed her in the wig, as well as a skintight, lime green dress. A friend recorded her doing a little dance in the outfit to the tune of Chic’s disco classic “Le Freak (Freak Out)” while preening and pouting. She looked like she could have been one of her daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin or Amelia Hamlin.

We know that there are surely more of these epic videos to come. After all, Lisa just said on Instagram in the caption of a bikini pic that she’s “shameless” about what she posts!