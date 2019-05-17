Lisa Rinna Debuts New Blonde Hair Makeover & Emma Roberts & More Stars Freak: ‘Wow Queen’

Lisa Rinna, is that you?! The ‘RHOBH’ star showed off a hot new blonde hair makeover on May 17, and celebrities instantly went wild over it.

Lisa Rinna, 55, may have just given up the hairstyle she’s kept for the last few decades, as she showed off a hot new ‘do on May 17. It’s not yet clear whether or not the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is wearing a wig, but Lisa took to Instagram to show off shoulder-length, wavy blonde locks and asked her followers, “What shall we name her?” And almost immediately, celebs started sharing their reactions — and suggestions. Lisa’s RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley said, “Name her GOALS,” while Kyle Richards wrote, “Omg”.

But Lisa’s RHOBH co-stars weren’t the only ones loving Lisa’s new look. Emma Roberts seems to be a fan, too. After seeing the pic, the Scream 4 star suggested Lisa name her new alter ego “Emma” (duh!), before she commented, “Wow queen”. Actress January Jones then suggested, “Rue McClanahan?” And if you don’t know who that is, she’s the actress who played Blanche on The Golden Girls.

Lisa’s daughters also commented, and they hinted that the look may be a result of a wig, as Amelia Gray said, “Wait I wanna wear this.” Meanwhile, Delilah Belle suggested naming the new look, well… “Delilah”. Clever, eh?

Whether or not Lisa’s wearing a wig, we still love her new look! We actually think she should keep it for quite a while.