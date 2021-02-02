‘RHOBH’ Fans Are Convinced Kyle Richards Is Shading Garcelle Beauvais With New Cast Pic

Kyle Richards shared a photo of her ‘girl’s trip’ with the ‘RHOBH’ cast…but Garcelle Beauvais was MIA. Fans think Kyle was shading Garcelle, who recently said that the cast is ‘coming for’ her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip is underway, and so is Kyle Richard‘s documentation of the getaway. On Feb. 1, Kyle revealed that she’s going on a “girls road trip” for Season 11 of RHOBH, and then shared a group selfie of the “girls”…without Garcelle Beauvais. Fans immediately read this as shade, since all the other main cast members — Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, including cast “friend”/Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton — were all in the group photo that Kyle posted to her Instagram Story on Monday.

Kyle’s caption over the photo especially led fans to wonder if the actress was trying to shade Garcelle. “[Pea sticker] Pod is the new squad,” the Bravo star wrote over the group photo. Upon seeing the post, fans reacted with their thoughts on Twitter. “Garcelle is the new target because she a) doesn’t let Kyle call the shots b) isn’t afraid to call the women out,” one such fan tweeted, while another wrote, “They better not be trying to run her off the show like they did Denise [Richards].” A third fan was also thinking of the last cast member who had a fallout with the entire cast; they took to the comments section of the fan post above and wrote, “Is it any surprise. They’re probably trying to bully any new housewife into quitting so there’s no room to fire any of them.”

Granted, Garcelle is not on the cast trip. However, fans suspected that she didn’t join the road vacation for a reason after confirming her absence. “Are you going on cast trip?,” a fan asked Garcelle on Twitter on Feb. 1, to which The Jamie Foxx Show actress simply replied, “No.” This led fans to reply with tweets like, “You vs that pack of mean girls” along with a GIF of Nala passing the hyenas in The Lion King, and, “I hope it’s not another gang up!”

No — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) February 2, 2021

Garcelle also stated that the cast is “coming for” her on the Jan. 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was being guest hosted by Mario Lopez. She didn’t name names, and instead added, “They’re coming for me, let me just say that. They’re coming for me but I’m ready.” Interestingly, Garcelle is only following Erika, Dorit, Crystal and Kathy on Instagram — but not Lisa and Kyle!

This isn’t exactly a surprise, considering the friction that fans have witnessed between Kyle and Garcelle on TV. During the RHOBH Season 10 reunion that aired in Sept. 2020, Kyle accused Garcelle of allegedly not paying her donation bid — which Garcelle took great insult to. “You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!,” Kyle told Garcelle at the reunion, to which the actress said, “That is not true. You better watch what you’re saying.” After the reunion, Kyle clarified that Garcelle DID pay for her bid.

Earlier in 2020, Garcelle claimed that Kyle “never took the time to get to know [her]” while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show in May. Kyle tried to defend herself, and even accused Garcelle of just “looking for a storyline.”