‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Accuses Garcelle Beauvais Of Only Shading Her ‘For A Storyline’

Going against what Garcelle Beauvais has suggested, Kyle Richards insisted she’s made a genuine effort to befriend the newest cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “@KyleRichards why is [Garcelle] coming at you so hard??? You didn’t even do anything,” a fan tweeted on June 3, after Garcelle called out Kyle on the latest episode of RHOBH that aired earlier that day. This was Kyle’s guess: “I think because she was away a lot and was looking for a storyline. I showed up to her charity event and donated to her charity because I wanted to be there and support her.

Kyle wasn’t done defending herself. “I think I am the only cast member that had her over to their house one on one to try and get to know her. I asked her so many questions about her life and enjoyed our time together,” she wrote in a second tweet. Garcelle sees their relationship a little differently!

“When I left Erika [Jayne’s] house I felt very uneasy. I felt like I keep bringing things up to you, and you keep glaze over me,” Garcelle confessed to Kyle during Wednesday’s episode. “I feel like with us, we just stay on the surface. But I just feel like — you’re not present with me.”

The ladies didn’t see eye-to-eye. “I honestly felt like when you and I — the very few times that we hung out together, because you’ve been away a lot — that we had the best time,” Kyle told Garcelle. “And I learned about your kids, and where you were moving.” Elsewhere during the episode, the cast also watched Garcelle accept Los Angeles Mission’s Legacy of Vision award, and the actress admitted not every one of her new co-stars is her best friend!

“I want to say thank you to my new best friends. Some of them, not so much,” Garcelle teased at the podium. This isn’t the first time she has voiced her frustrations with Kyle.