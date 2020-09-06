Garcelle Beauvais & Kyle Richards Unfollow Each Other After ‘RHOBH’ Fight Over $5K Donation

‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais has unfollowed OG housewife Kyle Richards on Instagram amid drama over an unpaid charity donation.

Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and Kyle Richards, 51, have had plenty of disagreements on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, however it seems things may have come to a head. The season 10 newbie unfollowed the Bravo veteran on Instagram, after Kyle took to her IG Story to address the drama over an unpaid charity donation. On the show, she called out Garcelle for not paying the $5000 she pledged to charity, and has since given fans more context about the situation. “I would like to address my ‘calling out’ @Garcelle at the reunion over her not paying her donation to @ChildrensLA,” she wrote on her Story on September 5.

She added, “To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night. There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered.” Kyle went on to justify her “point” of bringing up the drama during the reunion episode was to tell her new co-star to be “genuine” and not to “do things just for the cameras.” She explained, “Whether it is picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a ‘DONATION’ TO a charity that is very important to my family and me. THERE WAS ZERO PRESSURE TO DONATE.”

The OG housewife confirmed that Garcelle has “since paid her donation” and she is “grateful to her and the others that helped us raise almost 1/2 million dollars from that night.” Garcelle also took to her social media to explain her side of the story. “I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that,” she said, explaining that the donation simply “fell through the cracks innocently”.

The duo have certainly butt heads while starring on the show together. Who could forget when Garcelle totally shaded Kyle on her Watch What Happens Live appearance in April? She revealed that of all her co-stars, Kyle was the “least welcoming” and that she had “the biggest ego”.