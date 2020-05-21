Kyle Richards Claps Back At ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais After Newbie Calls Her Outfit ‘Hideous’

Kyle Richards dissed her ‘RHOBH’ co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, after the new housewife called Kyle’s look ‘hideous’ in the sixth episode of season 10! Kyle fought back, snubbing the newcomers own outfit on Twitter.

Don’t come after one of Bravo’s housewives, especially Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, took to Twitter to live tweet the sixth episode of the 10th season on May 20, and one of her since-deleted tweets caught the attention of long-time fans. During the episode, newcomer to the franchise Garcelle Beauvais, 53, shaded Kyle’s outfit, calling her look “hideous.” On her Twitter spree, Kyle clapped back at her co-star, tweeting, “Garcelle snickering that my outfit is hideous while wearing stretchy purple knee high boots with a pink suit dress…that her stylist picked for her.” She also added a pondering emoji. The tweet has since been deleted, but there were more messages that revealed Kyle’s true feelings about watching Garcelle take her down on the reality TV show.

“I’d only seen Garcelle the few times you have seen us together on #RHOBH and got along great,” she tweeted prior to her clap back. “Dinner at my home we sat in the same chair laughing & having fun.” The RHOBH OG cast member dug in even deeper, reminding fans, “I have been nothing but nice to Garcelle. Go back and watch the prior episodes,” she tweeted.

But things between Garcelle and Kyle have been fraught for a while. Garcelle memorably shaded Kyle during her April 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During a game of “Floating Diamonds,” Garcelle revealed that of all the housewives Kyle was the “least welcoming” of the group. She also admitted that Kyle had “the biggest ego” of the cast and was the housewife she would least like to quarantine with during the COVID-19 pandemic. But even then, Kyle was ready to spar.

During her April 20 appearance on Maria Menounos’ podcast Better Together with Maria Menounos, Kyle shared that she “had no issue with [Garcelle] all season.” During their conversation, Kyle revealed that, after years on the popular Bravo reality TV series, she’s become “skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else,” something she considers Garcelle to have done since season 10 concluded filming.

As for which housewife Kyle would feel least comfortable quarantining with during the coronavirus pandemic, she told Maria “Garcelle, after her comments on Watch What Happens Live.” Garcelle and Kyle haven’t been on speaking terms since Garcelle’s appearance on WWHL.