​Halsey Claps Back At Speculation About Her Pregnancy: It Was ‘100 Percent Planned’

Halsey is setting the record straight. She stressed that her pregnancy was ‘100% planned’ in a new message after haters started speculating about her pregnancy.

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement [sic] about fertility and conception?” Halsey, 26, asked in her March 1 Instagram story post. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb,” she went on to say. “But I would be just as happy even it were another way.”

Halsey surprised everyone in Jan. 2021 when she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. The singer posted three photos that showed off her growing baby bump. “Surprise!” she captioned the Instagram photos.

The singer tagged her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, in her pregnancy announcement. The director and producer commented on Halsey’s post, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey and Alev have been spotted out together since Halsey revealed her pregnancy.

In 2016, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage right before a show and still performed. “I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living,” she told Rolling Stone. “I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f**king overworked – in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f**k down.”

Halsey suffers from endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis can make it difficult for women to get pregnant. Despite her struggle, Halsey has always been very vocal about wanting to start a family. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world,” she told Rolling Stone in the same profile. Now her dream has come true.

The “Without Me” singer has been chronicling parts of her pregnancy on her Instagram page. She posted a series of photos, including a new bump picture, a few weeks after her pregnancy announcement.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she wrote on Instagram. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand.”