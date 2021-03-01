Mia Farrow Cries, Reveals She Was ‘Afraid’ For Daughter Dylan After Woody Allen & Soon-Yi’s Affair

The actress broke down in tears in ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ recounting her fears for her 7-year-old after finding racy pics of her older daughter in her boyfriend’s apartment.

Mia Farrow, 76, got very emotional in the second installment of HBO’s four-part docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, which aired on Feb. 28. The actress wiped away tears during the episode as she recalled her fears for her daughter Dylan who was just 7 when she discovered her boyfriend, Woody Allen, was having an affair with her 21-year-old daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

As she described the breakdown of her 12-year relationship with the director, she remembered going to see his therapist with him, armed with the naked photos of Soon-Yi that she discovered in his apartment in January 1992.

“[I] brought the pictures and I gave them to his therapist and I said, ‘I don’t know what to do because now I’m afraid. I’m afraid for my daughter Soon-Yi, who’s my child and I worked so hard to build that relationship with her, because she was older when I adopted her and bonding didn’t come naturally to her…’

“[I] didn’t want all that broken so could he help me, you know, this wouldn’t happen anymore and my little daughter would be safe, because I’m really worried about that behavior too.”

Allen v. Farrow examines the bitter breakup of the Rosemary’s Baby actress and the Oscar-winning director after she discovered his affair with one of the three daughters she adopted with her ex-husband, Andre Previn. It also details Dylan’s allegations that her father, Woody, sexually molested her, claims that the 85-year-old has long denied.

The director and his wife Soon-Yi released a joint statement on Feb. 21, firing back at HBO, calling the four-part docuseries a “shoddy hit piece.”

“As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place,” they said via a spokesperson.

However, in the Feb. 28 episode Mia also said that she didn’t know when Woody’s affair with Soon-Yi began, even though her daughter was a college student when it came to light. “I do know that it was while she was at Marymount, in high school. When I went to talk to people like doormen and people that worked in his house they said she had been coming there for a long time,” Mia alleged. “She would come. She would be in her school uniform at lunch. The doorman would show her up. The maid would change the bed after she left. The maid told me about the condoms in the wastebasket and the sheets that needed changing. All that.”

The filmmakers were careful to note in the episode that Woody said his relationship with Soon-Yi began after “her first semester of college in December 1991,” when she was 21.

However, it is also noted in the episode that both his housekeeper and doorman “testified in court to having seen Soon-Yi visit Allen many times during her senior year of high school and first year of college.” That testimony included the maid’s allegations that she found “condom wrappers in the wastebasket after Soon-Yi’s visits.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn specifically about these allegations. We have yet to receive a reply.

Mia also recounted her concern about having to navigate a co-parenting relationship with Woody after discovering the affair. “At some point I said, ‘I need my keys to my apartment. You can’t just come in anymore,’” she said. “But I also thought, what do I do? He’s gonna have to visit because he has rights that I can never deny him since I let him adopt Dylan. So, we laid out times when he could come over and see her.”

During one of those visits, Dylan alleged that her father molested her, claims that she recounted to her mother in a homemade video shared in the episode. Then aged 7 she alleged that her father “touched” her “privates” and was “breathing on” her “leg.” Mia questioned her daughter after family friend, Casey Pascal, said that her babysitter had seen something that “disturbed her.”

In their Feb. 21 joint statement, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi accused the documentarians of “surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” The third episode of Allen v. Farrow will air on HBO on March 7 at 9pm ET.