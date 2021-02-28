Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks ‘Co-Star’ Rudy Giuliani For His ‘Genius’ Performance After Winning Best Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen gave audiences something to laugh about during his acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards! Check out part of his speech!

Sacha Baron Cohen accepted his Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy at the 2021 ceremony, and definitely left everyone talking after his speech. Upon accepting his Golden Globe award for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha thanked one of his more infamous co-stars. “This movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius; I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani,” Sacha said to immense laughter.

“Who could get more laughs out of one un-zipping?” Sacha went on. The actor and writer continued, saying that Rudy’s role in the film practically launched his own career! “He went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,'” and more improvised titles that the Sacha listed. Sacha gave a huge shout-out to his actual co-star Maria Bakalova and the creative team behind the film. Later in the evening, Sacha went on to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the same film. What a big night!

Viewers shouldn’t be too surprised by the actor and writer’s speech. After all, Sacha starred in two of the most talked-about and thought-provoking movies of 2020, earning nominations for his work in both. Tonight, Sacha walked into (or logged onto) the awards ceremony with nominations in separate acting categories. He earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

While the former title earned critical acclaim, the latter film put Sacha’s well-known character Borat back into the public eye. And the role actually landed him in a bit of a feud with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani! In the 2020 film, a sequel to the 2006 motion picture that debuted the character in mockumentary fashion, Sacha’s Borat interrupts a scene as it appears that Rudy was in a compromising position with the actress who plays Borat’s daughter – Maria Bakalova.

Once the film came out, Rudy tried to defend himself while Sacha put an emphasis on the scene in question. “I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there ‘appropriate behavior,’ then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” the actor said during his October 23 interview on Good Morning America. Clearly, the creative force behind the film was more than willing to stand by his production and call out Rudy.

But when it comes to his Golden Globe win this evening, it also shouldn’t shock his fans that he’s walked away with the golden statuette before. At the 2007 awards ceremony, Sacha won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for the first Borat film. Hopefully Sacha will keep the character alive for years to come!