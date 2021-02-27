Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Make Rare Outing With Baby Sovereign, 5 Months — See Pics

New parents Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were spotted grabbing healthy juice drinks with their 5-month-old daughter in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Usher, 42, and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 37, have kept a fairly low profile since welcoming their daughter Sovereign Bo back in September. The casually dressed duo were seen stepping out with their 5-month-old baby girl earlier this week. The Confessions singer rocked a white pair of sweatpants, plaid shirt and colorful Nike sneakers and he, Jenn and Sovereign hit up a Los Angeles juice bar.

The new mom was pushing a Stokke branded baby stroller as she followed Usher into a building. For her part, Jenn — who is the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records — wore a matching all-white sweatsuit set with sneakers. She added a pop of color with some striped socks, keeping her face protected behind a gray cloth face mask. The known sneaker lover kept her dark hair back in a ponytail, and accessorized with gold chain necklace with a black-and-gold pendent.

Usher and Jenn welcomed baby Sovereign in Sept. 2020 after first being linked romantically in 2019. “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the Chattanooga, Tennessee native wrote via Instagram on Sept. 30. He included a sweet photo of the baby girl holding his finger, also noting he was playing Stevie Wonder’s classic (and fitting) tune “Isn’t She Lovely” “on repeat.” Usher is also dad to sons Usher Raymond, 13, and Naviyd Raymond, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The My Way singer later confirmed that Sovereign arrived earlier than she was expected! “Yeah, she came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan,” he said of her Sept. 23 birthday to Ellen DeGeneres last fall. “You know, Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up, what they wanna do,” he also joked, making reference to little Sovereign’s zodiac sign. On the show, he shared a new photo of the baby who looked so peaceful as she was bundled up with a flower headband and purple blanket.

“It’s funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!’” he went on of her birth. The baby girl was highly anticipated by her older brothers, who Usher previously said were “elated and excited” for the little “beans” arrival on GMA. He later confirmed to Ellen that the boys were “coping well” and were “a little bit too protective of her sometimes, even with me!” How sweet!