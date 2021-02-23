Watch

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Rock Sexy Bikinis In New Mirror Videos After Kim Files For Divorce

Kim Kardashian just filed for divorce, but life is continuing as usually for the KarJenner family — which means new bikini pics on Instagram, of course!

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are giving each other a run for their money with their Feb. 22 Instagram Stories! Both sisters posted videos of themselves wearing bikinis — and looking amazing, as always. The videos were both mirror selfies, with Kendall showing off her full body, and Kylie keeping it to her top half.

In Kendall’s video, the supermodel wore a white two-piece with colorful, floral bikini. She kneeled on the bathroom floor in front of a massive, full length mirror, and struck a pose to accentuate her long torso. Kendall held her phone up to the mirror to show off her full body, and then zoomed in so that the footage was just on the bikini in the mirror.

Meanwhile, Kylie just showed off the top half of her black two-piece, along with her blown out hair and full face of makeup. Her lips were overdrawn and colored with a light pink shade, and she ran her fingers through her hair as she zoomed in on her face. Her peach/gold eye shadow was also on display with help from the bright light of her cell phone.

kendall kylie jenner golden globes party
Kendall and Kylie Jenner attend a Golden Globes after party. (AP)

Both sisters appeared carefree in their videos, but, meanwhile, their older sisters have all been making headlines for their relationships recently. Kim Kardashian just filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two have been living separate lives for quite some time, but Kim is hopeful that he will remain a part of their four kids’ lives. In her divorce docs, she filed for joint physical and legal custody.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian got back together with her ex, Tristan Thompson, in 2020, and has been sparking engagement speculation recently by wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Khloe has not publicly commented about the status of her relationship with Tristan since they reconciled. However, she was openly hesitant about taking him back after multiple cheating scandals in the public eye.

As for Kourtney Kardashian — the eldest Kardashian sister recently debuted a hot new relationship of her own! She’s now with her longtime pal, Travis Barker, and they even went Instagram official earlier this month. Despite all these changes, though, one thing has remained constant — the KarJenner girls always know how to slay a bikini photo!