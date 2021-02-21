Sam Heughan Reveals What It Felt Like Going Skinny-Dipping On ‘Men In Kilts’: ‘It Was Very Cold’

Sam Heughan is a man of his word. He spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about having to go skinny-dipping in the North Sea after losing a bet to Graham McTavish in the new ‘Men In Kilts’ episode.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explored the world of Scottish sports in the Feb. 21 episode of Men In Kilts and made a bet that whoever loses the most sporting events will have to skinny dip in the North Sea. In the end, it was Sam who had to take the plunge, and he chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how cold that chilly water was as he went swimming with absolutely nothing on.

“You know, on a scale of 1 to 10, it was probably a minus 5,” Sam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the Men In Kilts press junket. “It was cold. It was very cold. It’s the North Sea and most people when they go in the North Sea to surf — who knew that Scotland had a surfing population? — they wear a wetsuit. A very thick one.”

Graham just had to chime in and say that he was warm and cozy with his blanket as Sam was skinny-dipping in the frigid waters. When asked how long Sam went skinny-dipping for, Graham quipped, “Not long enough.” Sam was a tough sport through it all and didn’t back down from the bet. Jamie Fraser would be proud!

“I felt that I had to do this,” Sam said. “Who knew that the sea was so far away, though? I was sort of running and kept running and realized that I’m still running.” He also added, “It is amazing. Scotland has got these incredible beaches. The sand is golden, the sea is like this emerald green and blue. It’s stunning, and it just happened to be a little chilly.”

Sam and Graham had quite the sporty adventure in the second Men In Kilts episode. Prior to the skinny-dipping, the Outlander stars lifted heavy rocks, participated in rugby training at Murray Stadium, and more. Men In Kilts airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on STARZ.