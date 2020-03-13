Jamie stops by to see Lieutenant Knox and deliver some information in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Outlander’ preview. Before they part ways, Knox asks Jamie to play a game of chess with him.

Jamie pays Lieutenant Knox a visit to give him the names of every man who pledged his oath to the militia. Before he heads out, Lieutenant Knox has a request of Jamie. “Since we’re parting ways in the morning, would you consider a game of chess? You bested me last time. At least give me the opportunity to even the score,” Knox says to Jamie in this EXCLUSIVE preview. Somebody wants a rematch!

Jamie obliges Knox and agrees to one game. Has Knox been working on his chess skills? Jamie is no stranger to the game of chess, so Knox is going to have to be more clever than normal. This is about strategy. Jamie is always calm, cool, and collected under pressure when it comes to chess.

Lieutenant Knox and Jamie were first introduced by Governor Tryon at Brianna and Roger’s wedding at the beginning of season 5. Governor Tryon told Jamie that Knox would be helping Jamie in his search for Murtagh.

The synopsis for the March 15 episode of Outlander reads: “Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to learn that Governor Tryon has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators and to resolve the growing political crisis. Jamie is forced to take drastic action when his relationship to Murtagh is at risk of coming to light. Busy with present-day life at the Ridge, Roger and Brianna must nevertheless come to terms with their past when Roger learns new information about Stephen Bonnet. Claire recalls an episode from her past that led her back to Jamie.” Outlander season 5 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on STARZ, the STARZ app, and STARZ On Demand.