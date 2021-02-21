Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Is So Sassy With Big Pink Bow & Balmain Bag Styled By Mom — See Pics

Cardi B’s mini-me daughter is already taking after her mom! Little Kulture rocked a designer handbag while eating cookies in a series of sweet snaps.

Cardi B‘s two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is truly a little fashionista. In series of adorable new photos, which the “WAP” hitmaker shared to Instagram on February 20, Cardi’s mini-me daughter rocked a cute ‘fit, featuring a Balmain handbag. “I was really meant to be a girl mom. styled by me,” Cardi wrote in her caption, noting that her husband Offset had to “bribe her with cookies.” She continued, “oooo yeeaaa sneakers are from my @reebok collections.”

Little Kulture also rocked a bright pink bow in her hair, a blue button-up dress, a light wash denim jacket, and baby pink shoes. Of course, the pink, animal print handbag, embossed with a silver “B” totally tied the look together, as the two-year-old sat perched on a concrete step. “Kulture is the future Queen of hip hop,” one fan commented on the post, which showed the tot eating an Oreo. “So beautiful,” another follower added.

Most recently, the toddler was seen crashing her parent’s romantic Valentine’s Day dinner while on a family vacation in Tulum. The couple were were sipping red wine at an outdoor, candlelit dinner when Kulture showed up with a red rose in hand. At least she came bearing gifts! “I guess NO dinner for two,” the “Up” rapper wrote on Instagram.

Kulture has also tried her hand at makeup — watch out Kylie Jenner! In an adorable new clip, Cardi’s mini-me daughter attempted a smoky eye look on her mom. “[Erika La’ Pearl] could never,” the rapper hilariously captioned the video, tagging her makeup artist Erika. While little Kulture was out of frame, her hand popped onto the screen as she brushed silver eyeshadow on Cardi’s eyelid.