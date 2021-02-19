See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Mirror Selfie In SKIMs Bikini & Jokes She Wasn’t ‘Invited’ To Sister Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian
MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian had a photo shoot of her own on February 19, rocking a red hot matching set in her glamorous closet after sisters Kim, Kendall, and Kylie modeled similar looks. See the pic!

Kourtney Kardashian brought the sexiness and shade to her latest Instagram post! The Poosh founder, 41, took to the social media platform on February 19 and modeled her own matching set of fiery red SKIMs. In the mirror selfie, Kourt knelt on the floor of her spacious walk-in closet and showed off the two-piece matching set. Kourt looked super sexy in the snap, sporting a long side braid and a simple pendant necklace for the photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even tagged the SKIMs brand, and added a bit of shadiness with her caption. “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot,” she captioned the image, referencing the pre-Valentine’s Day photo shoot featuring her sisters Kim KardashianKendall and Kylie Jenner modeling the SKIMs collection. A slew of Kourt’s fans loved her caption and let her know in the comment section of the post!

“There is no smoke without fire,” one fan wrote. Other admirers called Kourtney the “baddest sister” and that Kourtney “woke up feeling dangerous.” The post comes roughly one week after Kim, Kendall, and Kylie got together for a lavish and stylish photo shoot for the SKIMs Valentine’s Day collection, which featured the trio in matching looks from Kim’s brand. Some of the behind-the-scenes footage even featured Kim having the brand’s name written on her belly with whipped cream!

 

Despite the lack of Kourtney, and noticeably Khloe Kardashian, from the shoot, the eldest Kardashian sister has nevertheless been enjoying something major in her life. The reality TV star recently took her romance with longtime pal Travis Barker public! Kourt even confirmed the romance herself by posting a photo of the twosome holding hands! And it seems that the relationship is going very well.

“They’re having a very fun, passionate romance,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Kourtney loves that Travis is so passionate about music, he’s in his studio drumming and producing music every day. She thinks that kind of commitment is sexy,” the insider went on. “He’s just as obsessed with working out and eating healthy as she is so that’s a big connection for them.”