Hannah Brown’s Boyfriend Adam Woolard Proposes In Jordan Davis’ ‘Almost Maybes’ Music Video — Watch

Just days after going Instagram official, Hannah Brown starred in Jordan Davis’ new music video with BF Adam Woolard!

Hannah Brown, 26, can add music video star to her résumé! The Bachelorette alum stunned as she appeared in the newly dropped video by Jordan Davis‘ song “Almost Maybes” alongside new boyfriend Adam Woolard. The real-life couple played a fictionalized on-screen item in the video, showing the pair on a series of romantic dates! Hannah looks so gorgeous in the various set-ups, including where she rocks a purple dress out for dinner with Adam. Midway through the video, Adam drops down to one knee and proposes. How cute!

Jordan, 32, took to social media to tease the music video a day before the release. “I wouldn’t be sitting here next to you if it weren’t for the almost maybes…” the country star captioned the video, adding “#AlmostMaybes music video is out tomorrow with my friend @HannahBrown.” In the song, Jordan croons about past relationships that seemed like “forever” romances — but didn’t quite turn out as one (or both) parties planned. Later in the video, Hannah can be seen smiling as she slow dances with friend Jordan.

The cute new video comes just days after Hannah and Adam made things “Instagram official”! The 26-year-old beauty shared a photo of herself and Adam sharing a kiss while going for a scenic horseback ride. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Feb. 14. The official confirmation followed a sighting of the couple out on a date Jan. 25. They looked so smitten as they held hands walking around the trendy Abbot Kinney area of Venice Beach, CA while checking out the local boutiques. Prior to her new romance, Hannah was engaged to Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt — but the romance ended in July 2019 as she then turned her attention to runner-up Tyler Cameron.

Last May, the former pageant contestant admitted she was “ready” to find love again. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am at a place where I’m ready to do that,” she spilled on an Instagram live with fans. “I definitely want to be in a relationship, I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that. I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that. I’m going to be single until it’s right,” she also added. We’re so thrilled to see Hannah happy and in love!