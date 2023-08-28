Adam Woolard: 5 Things To Know About Hannah Brown’s Fiancé

Adam Woolard is a model and businessman.

He’s engaged to The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.

Adam and Hannah started dating in late 2020.

Hannah Brown, 28, went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, on Valentine’s Day 2021. And after two and a half years of dating, the couple is finally engaged! The Bachelorette alum announced that Adam proposed on Instagram August 28th, with gorgeous photos of the couple embracing as Hannah flashed her engagement ring.

Adam told PEOPLE after the engagement what his favorite thing is about Hannah. “If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity,” he said. “She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room.”

Hannah and Adam were first spotted out together in January 2021. Hannah posted her first photo with her handsome man on her Instagram Story on February 14 of that year. She shared a pic of the two kissing while riding horses together, and captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Following the news of Hannah and Adam’s engagement, here’s more to know about him.

Adam Woolard Is A Model

Adam is best known for being a model, who is represented by the Campbell Agency and Work! Talent, which is a boutique agency that specializes in television and film. Adam has been modeling since 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

What Is Adam Woolard’s Job?

Modeling isn’t the only source of income for Adam, though. His LinkedIn also reveals that he’s done some work in finance. He is currently a Private Client Banker for the First National Bank of Middle Tennessee. He was previously the Private Client Sales Director for the clothing brand Greg Lauren from March 2018 to April 2023. He also worked at Avenue Bank for nearly four years, and held a number of different roles during his time with the company. Adam has been a Certified Treasury Professional since 2015.

Where Did Adam Woolard Go To College?

Adam attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and Finance in 2009. He then received his MBA from Lipscomb University in 2012.

When Did Adam Woolard & Hannah Brown Start Dating?

The exact date of when Hannah and Adam began dating is unclear, but it was sometime during the end of 2020. Hannah first hinted that she was in a new relationship in December 2020. During a fan Q&A, she was asked to share a photo of her ‘last date night,’ and posted a picture of herself snuggled on the couch with a mystery man. At the time, she covered the man’s face with an emoji to keep his identity a secret.

Adam Woolard Has Done A Lot Of Volunteer Work

Adam is greatly involved with the Nashville chapter of Habitat for Humanity. He worked in the Family Services department from 2010 until 2012, and then became a Budget Coach in 2013. Since 2014, Adam has been a member of the Homeowner Selection Committee for Habitat for Humanity Nashville, which means he helps review applications for Habitat’s homeowner program.