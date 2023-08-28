‘The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Engaged To Adam Woolard: See Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Hannah Brown, 28, has handed out her true final rose. The Bachelorette star is engaged to boyfriend Adam Woolard. Hannah announced the exciting engagement news on August 28 with gorgeous photos she posted on Instagram. “So happy. I love our steady love,” she captioned her post.

Hannah revealed her stunning ring in her engagement photos. The gorgeous 3-stone diamond ring was designed by Ring Concierge.

The Special Forces winner shared the moment she said “yes” to Adam. Her boyfriend planned a romantic proposal where they were surrounded by candles and rose petals. In one photo, The Bachelorette star sweetly kissed Adam as he was down on one knee.

Adam popped the question on August 24 at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee, PEOPLE confirmed. “I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” she told the outlet. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

The best-selling author added, “[I loved] not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises.”

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting on a dating app. They’ve since moved from California to Nashville. Hannah rose to fame as one of the contestants on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She then became season 13’s Bachelorette and was briefly engaged to Jed Wyatt.

Adam gushed over Hannah in their engagement interview and revealed what he loves most about her. “If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity,” he told PEOPLE. “She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room.”