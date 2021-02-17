Britney Spears Fans Convinced She’s Sending Them A ‘Secret Message’ With Cryptic Scrabble Pic

Britney Spears’ longtime fans took to her latest Instagram post to try and ‘decipher’ any ‘secret message’ that the pop star was trying to send fans! Check out the comments they left on her post!

Britney Spears‘ Instagram followers took to the social media platform following the pop star’s February 16 post, in which she captured a snap of a Scrabble board full of letters. The photo, which you can see below, featured a series of real words and some that were not real. “Can you find a word that isn’t actually a word ???? Sometimes it’s fun to make ones up,” she captioned the photo.

Once the post went up on the “Circus” singer’s IG, fans immediately took to the comment section to speculate what the star was trying to relay to fans, if anything! “The whole world is trying to decode right now,” one fan commented on the photo. “Someone decipher this. I’m sure there’s a secret code in there,” another wrote.

“Please someone figure out the secret message,” a longtime Britney admirer also wrote. “She’s talking to us through code,” another Instagram user claimed. “Let’s get to work.” There’s been newfound interest in Britney Spears’ social media activity following the intense New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. Throughout the doc, Britney’s longtime fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement deciphered different messages and activity on Britney’s Instagram page to try and determine her well-being amid her 12-year conservatorship.

Throughout the last several months, Britney’s fans have swarmed the comment section of her Instagram posts, especially as the status of her conservatorship and her father, Jamie Spears‘, control over her estate reaches a new chapter. Fans were noticeably upset on February 11 when a judge ruled to keep Jamie on as co-conservator, with some taking to social media to vent their frustrations. Much of this comes on the heels of Framing Britney Spears, which premiered on FX and Hulu on February 6.

The documentary highlighted through archival footage and interviews how Britney came to fame and was subsequently scrutinized by tabloids and mainstream media during the late ’90s and early aughts. In 2008, Britney was placed under a conservatorship that has remained for more than a decade. As interest in Britney’s conservatorship and social media activity continues to grow, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out for any more potential “clues” the pop princess leaves in the future.