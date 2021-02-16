Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Massive Multicolored Sneaker Collection & Fans Are In Love With It

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to share a new video and photo of her proudly showing off her huge sneaker collection and the ‘drop-front shoe boxes’ that help her keep them all color coordinated and organized.

Jordyn Woods, 23, is giving her fans a glimpse into her sneaker closet and it’s impressive! The model published two new posts, including a video and a photo, on Feb. 16 that showed off her huge collection of kicks all neatly packed away into containers. They were all placed with one sneaker facing out and the other facing in inside the individual hard plastic containers that were stacked beside and on top of each other and were color coordinated with the bright orange pairs on top and the black on the bottom.

“shoe organizing magic with @straightenupbyjanelle using @thecontainerstore boxes 😍,” Jordyn captioned the video, which showed her looking happy and great in a gray long-sleeved crop top and matching sweatpants. She started out standing and looking at the camera before putting her hand up to it and then taking it away to reveal the collection.

She followed up the clip with a photo of herself sitting in front of the collection while wearing the same outfit, which also included matching gray, white, and black Nike sneakers, and smiling. “These drop-front shoe boxes are the perfect way to display my sneaker collection…. @thecontainerstore 😍 it’s always magic when @straightenupbyjanelle and I work together 🥰,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Once Jordyn shared her posts, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment and many of them were loving her organized set-up as well as her look. “Goals,” one fan wrote while another gushed, “Your sneaker game is nice but that smile is EVERYTHING! Keep smiling 😍😍😍.” A third called the collection “cute and neat” and a fourth simply said, “I need that.”

Before her latest posts, Jordyn made headlines for sharing a TikTok video that showed her twerking last month. The clip was part of the ‘Buss It’ challenge, which is set to “Buss It” by Erica Banks, and she looked incredible in a black bodysuit with cut-outs in the front as she bent down and shook her behind while lip syncing to the camera. The post received a lot of positive responses, including one from her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, who wrote, “God is good” along with a smiley face emoji.