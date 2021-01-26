Jordyn Woods Twerks While Taking On the ‘Buss It’ Challenge & BF Karl-Anthony Towns Is Here For It

Jordyn Woods’ rendition of the ‘Buss It’ TikTok challenge was definitely ‘worth the wait,’ sharing the video to her Twitter account where he beau, Karl-Anthony Towns, was absolutely obsessed!

Jordyn Woods seriously blessed her TikTok followers with some great content on January 26. The stunning model, 23, took to the social media platform and shared her version of the ‘Buss It’ challenge. Set to “Buss It” by Erica Banks, Jordyn began the video by shrugging at the camera while wearing a pair of black sweatpants and an oversized black hoodie.

As soon as the beat dropped and Erica came in with the hook, Jordyn dropped it low and looked completely different. In the clip, Jordyn was totally dolled-up with full makeup and her hair cascading down her back and shoulders. She switched out her black hoodie for a revealing bodysuit that featured cutouts in the front. Jordyn twerked along to the music while also lip syncing the lyrics, and used a filter to make herself sparkle. “Worth the wait,” she captioned the clip with a silly emoji.

After sharing the TikTok video above to her Twitter account, her biggest fan (and boyfriend) quickly took to the comment section. Karl-Anthony Towns absolutely praised the clip, writing, “God is Good” along with a smiley face emoji and a gif that completely expressed how he was feeling. The TikTok video was definitely a pleasant surprise for the 25-year-old basketball star, who’s been quarantining since testing positive for COVID-19 on January 15.

Luckily, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony have remained steadfast and unwavering in their relationship. Karl-Anthony even gifted Jordyn an adorable hoodie while he’s been in isolation. Jordyn, in turn, has shared nothing but love for her beloved partner of nearly six months all over social media. Prior to the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s diagnosis, Jordyn totally gushed about her love.

“I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other,” Jordyn shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife back in October 2020. “Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast.” These two are so sweet and have really been there for one another. Like their fans, we cannot wait to see their romance continue to flourish.