Christina Aguilera, 40, Gives Major ‘Stripped’ Vibes In New Studio Pic 19 Years After The Album’s Release

Christina Aguilera served some serious early 2000s vibes when she shared a snap from her latest studio session, wearing a head scarf and high top sneakers.

Christina Aguilera is taking us back to 2002! The Grammy-winner, 40, took to Instagram on February 11 to share a snap of herself in the studio, recording some new music. The Burlesque actor was in Miami, after performing during the Super Bowl weekend, and rocked a ‘fit that was totally reminiscent of what she wore during her “Stripped” album era. “Miami sessions,” the blonde beauty captioned the snap, which showed her rocking a leather trench coat, straight cut jeans, and a headscarf.

The bandana trend, which was popular in the early 2000s with stars like Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Christina herself is seeing a resurgence right now. And of course, the “Hurt” singer is right on trend! She also rocked a pair of black and green, high-top Nike sneakers to complete the look. “Queeeen! Can’t wait to hear what you have in store for us! Getting debutina/stripped vibes from your bandana,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “omg so stripped vibess.”

The stylish star recently rocked a super on-trend look, when she posed in a pair of wide leg black leather pants, a grey bodysuit, and matching grey boots — totally reminiscent of something Kim Kardashian would wear! She layered the look with a long navy leather coat and accessorized with a beige snakeskin handbag while posing in front of a blue car.

Christina took to the stage at the Verizon Big Concert for Small Business after the Super Bowl LV festivities. She put on a powerful performance, singing her hit song, “Beautiful”, along with, “Pero me acuerdo de ti.” Ahead of her big show, the blonde beauty documented her journey to Tampa, via private jet. In an Instagram video, the former teen star showed off her travel ‘fit, which included a matching magenta top and pants worn under an orange, leather trench coat. Talk about on-trend!