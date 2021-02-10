Christina Aguilera, 40, Hits The Pool In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit For ‘Miami Night’ After Super Bowl

Christina Aguilera stuck around Florida after she performed during Super Bowl weekend in Tampa. The singer headed to Miami, where she enjoyed a night swim in a sultry one-piece!

Christina Aguilera enjoyed some R&R in Miami after she performed during Super Bowl weekend in Tampa, Florida on February 7. The Grammy-winner, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her view from a night swim in a private pool, which overlooks the 305. “Miami nights,” Xtina simply captioned a pair of swimsuit snaps — one of which was closeup selfie that showed the singer looking slim and trim in a plunging patterned one-piece.

Another photo showed Christina resting her head on the edge of the pool as she looked out into the night sky. The pool water was lit up due to red lights, which only highlighted her amazing figure. In a quick clip Christina shared to Instagram Stories, she can be seen dipping her long blonde hair in and out of the water. While she appeared alone in the new nighttime shots, it’s likely that her longtime partner, Matthew Rutler was behind the camera.

Just days after Christmas, the adorable couple enjoyed more pool time together at home in CA, where they turned their backyard into a winter wonderland using fake snow. The pair, who wore holiday-themed hats, looked too cute in PDA photos Christina shared to Instagram. The hitmaker showed off her amazing curves in a plunging red bikini, while Matthew wore a full-on Santa Claus beard, which was attached to his hat.