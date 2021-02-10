Meghan McCain Debuts Space Buns Hair Makeover On ‘The View’ — See Her Wild New ‘Do

Meghan McCain went full ‘Street Fighter’ with a pair of futuristic space buns on ‘The View’ — see the before and after pics of her wild new hair makeover.

Meghan McCain is continuing to experiment with her style while broadcasting from home on The View. The talk show co-host, 36, showed up to the February 10 episode rocking a massive pair of space buns on the crown of her head. She kept the front portion of her blonde locks down and framing her face, giving off major Chun-Li vibes. After the episode aired, she cheekily tweeted a gif that read “it’s called fashion, look it up!”

Meghan’s latest makeover came one day after she clapped back at someone for criticizing her ever-changing hair. On The View‘s February 9 episode, Meghan was rocking a fabulous set of hair extensions that she had curled in ringlets and set in a high ponytail, Ariana Grande-style. For some reason, a Twitter user came at Meghan, writing, “Meghan’s natural hair grew really fast” with laughing emojis.

She responded to the since-deleted tweet, “Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It’s the pandemic, I don’t have that much to entertain me anymore.” That wasn’t even the first time that Meghan got criticized for changing up her look. During a previous episode, she rocked bright yellow eyeshadow. A very… bold look, but her prerogative to switch it up.

She did just that in January, two days after making her debut on The View post-maternity leave. Meghan rocked a long bob with a middle part, ironed stick straight. She lined her middle part with a delicate, tiny braid. The co-host, who often favors red lipstick and glittery shadow, went with a more natural makeup look, too.