Meghan McCain Claps Back At ‘View’ Fan’s Shady Comment About Her Hair Growing ‘Really Fast’

Meghan McCain replied to a sarcastic comment about the longer hair she showed off on the latest episode of ‘The View’ with a feisty message that mentioned her ‘hair extensions and hair pieces.’

Meghan McCain, 36, doesn’t think anyone should be calling her out for trying “hair extensions” but she’s not ashamed of choosing the “hair pieces” either. The View co-host proudly flaunted longer locks on the Feb. 9 episode of the talk show, which can be seen in the video below, and after one Twitter user tweeted a sarcastic comment about how fast her hair grew, she didn’t hesitate to respond with her own bold and confident message.

Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore. https://t.co/1O6XCgaKT9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2021

“Meghan’s natural hair grew really fast,” the user wrote along with a bunch of laughing emojis in a now deleted tweet.

“Can a b*tch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It’s the pandemic, I don’t have that much to entertain me anymore,” she responded.

BATTLE OVER BRITNEY SPEARS CONSERVATORSHIP: The co-hosts react to the new documentary #FramingBritneySpears and the misogyny she faced as the #FreeBritney movement calls attention to the star’s rights. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/R6f0kZaWyh — The View (@TheView) February 9, 2021

Meghan’s response was also met with a lot of support from followers who agreed with her. “First it was your eyeshadow, now your extensions. People always got something to say. Meghan… you should dress how you feel!” one follower wrote while another mentioned her four-month-old daughter Liberty in their message. “You do whatever works for you. It’s lovely. Haters gonna hate no matter what, seems to be their lot in life unfortunately. I just pray that things get better. That’s all anyone can do. Liberty has a beautiful, fierce mom,” the message read.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has made headlines for a fierce and cheeky tweet. The daughter of the late John McCain is known for often speaking her mind and not holding anything back on social media. In Oct., she tweeted about concern for her nipples while getting the hang of breastfeeding her baby girl. “I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I’m in the throes of newborn land…. but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?,” she fearlessly asked her followers.

Of course many of her fans came to her rescue with answers and suggestions that may help her with the new feeding process. “Nipple guards” and “Lanolin” (a soothing cream) were just some of the products followers mentioned when helping the blonde beauty.